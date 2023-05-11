The Significance of Moving Averages in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Inc. (ZTO) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 8.39% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 50.67%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ZTO has fallen by 0.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.97%.

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is currently priced at $28.75. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $28.915 after opening at $28.32. The day’s lowest price was $28.19 before the stock closed at $28.35.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $29.45 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.06 on 10/31/22.

52-week price history of ZTO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -2.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.06 and $29.45. The ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 4.18 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.85 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.38B and boasts a workforce of 24888 employees.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 24 analysts are rating ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.48, with a change in price of +2.08. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,484,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.80%.

ZTO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 88.22%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.26% and 51.72%, respectively.