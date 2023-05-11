The Significance of Moving Averages in American Express Company Inc. (AXP) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 0.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 1.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AXP has leaped by -8.13%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.32%.

The stock of American Express Company (AXP) is currently priced at $148.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $154.67 after opening at $153.61. The day’s lowest price was $147.95 before the stock closed at $153.38.

American Express Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $182.15 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $130.65 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AXP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. American Express Company’s current trading price is -18.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$130.65 and $182.15. The American Express Company’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 4.6 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.27 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

American Express Company (AXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 107.72B and boasts a workforce of 77300 employees.

American Express Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating American Express Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 161.85, with a change in price of -5.43. Similarly, American Express Company recorded 3,410,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.52%.

AXP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXP stands at 6.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.58.

AXP Stock Stochastic Average

American Express Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.45% and 24.41%, respectively.