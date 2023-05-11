The Psychology of Entegris Inc. Inc. (ENTG) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 39.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 34.05%. The price of ENTG fallen by 26.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 22.49%.

The present stock price for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is $91.49. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $79.69 after an opening price of $79.16. The stock briefly fell to $77.80 before ending the session at $78.11.

Entegris Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $115.43 on 06/02/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $61.75 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of ENTG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Entegris Inc.’s current trading price is -20.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.16%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $61.75 and $115.43. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 2.62 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.59 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.08B and boasts a workforce of 10000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 77.80, with a change in price of +22.90. Similarly, Entegris Inc. recorded 1,602,824 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.75%.

ENTG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ENTG stands at 1.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.75.

ENTG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Entegris Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.75%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 83.13% and 89.13% respectively.