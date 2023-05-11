The Future of Five9 Inc.: Analyzing FIVN

The current stock price for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is $54.62. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $56.77 after opening at $55.98. It dipped to a low of $54.23 before ultimately closing at $54.90.

In terms of market performance, Five9 Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $120.39 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value was $46.61 on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of FIVN Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Five9 Inc.’s current trading price is -54.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $46.61 and $120.39. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.16 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.97B and boasts a workforce of 2380 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.45, with a change in price of -18.68. Similarly, Five9 Inc. recorded 1,365,375 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.48%.

FIVN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIVN stands at 2.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.18.

FIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Five9 Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.93%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.69% and 6.06%, respectively.

FIVN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.51% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FIVN has leaped by -23.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.55%.