Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sportradar Group AG’s current trading price is -20.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.10 and $14.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.05 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.28 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) currently stands at $11.55. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.82 after starting at $12.75. The stock’s lowest price was $10.88 before closing at $13.05.

Sportradar Group AG’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $14.56 on 08/17/22 and a low of $7.10 for the same time frame on 07/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.17B and boasts a workforce of 3977 employees.

Sportradar Group AG: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Sportradar Group AG as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.46, with a change in price of +1.12. Similarly, Sportradar Group AG recorded 243,901 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SRAD stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

SRAD Stock Stochastic Average

Sportradar Group AG’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.97%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 27.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.03% and 77.64%, respectively.

SRAD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 15.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 20.94%. The price of SRAD leaped by -1.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.64%.