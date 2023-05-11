Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Spire Global Inc.’s current trading price is -64.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.42%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.57 and $2.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.54 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is $0.71. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.7149 after an opening price of $0.6449. The stock briefly fell to $0.6402 before ending the session at $0.64.

Spire Global Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.00 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.57 on 04/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 109.02M and boasts a workforce of 411 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9108, with a change in price of -0.5551. Similarly, Spire Global Inc. recorded 514,119 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -43.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPIR stands at 0.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

SPIR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Spire Global Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 25.88%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.74% and 36.96% respectively.

SPIR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -25.53% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -43.71%. The price of SPIR fallen by 13.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.00%.