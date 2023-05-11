Home  »  Finance   »  Sonos Inc. (SONO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows...

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sonos Inc.’s current trading price is -13.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.65 and $24.56 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.31 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.49 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Sonos Inc. (SONO) currently stands at $21.15. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $21.98 after starting at $21.97. The stock’s lowest price was $20.9424 before closing at $21.78.

Sonos Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $24.56 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $13.65 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.64B and boasts a workforce of 1844 employees.

Sonos Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Sonos Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.27, with a change in price of +3.22. Similarly, Sonos Inc. recorded 1,709,251 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SONO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SONO Stock Stochastic Average

Sonos Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 76.35%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.79% and 91.28%, respectively.

SONO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.15%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 35.06%. The price of SONO fallen by 4.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.66%.

