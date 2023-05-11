SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -94.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -28.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.64 and $22.00. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.65 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.11 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is $1.17. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.47 after opening at $1.20. It dipped to a low of $1.0601 before ultimately closing at $1.94.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $22.00 on 10/28/22, with the lowest value being $1.64 on 05/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.70M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.1197, with a change in price of -3.1300. Similarly, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation recorded 204,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.79%.

ICU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation over the past 50 days is 5.09%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.63%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 11.01% and 17.94%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ICU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -71.46% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -82.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ICU has leaped by -46.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -40.00%.