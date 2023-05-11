RXST’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About RxSight Inc.’s Performance

The current stock price for RxSight Inc. (RXST) is $21.15. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $23.79 after opening at $20.00. It dipped to a low of $19.90 before ultimately closing at $19.25.

RxSight Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.79 on 05/10/23, and the lowest price during that time was $9.78, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of RXST Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. RxSight Inc.’s current trading price is 6.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 116.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.78 and $19.79. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

RxSight Inc. (RXST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 66.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 709.58M and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.88, with a change in price of +8.85. Similarly, RxSight Inc. recorded 174,212 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +71.95%.

RXST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RXST stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

RXST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of RxSight Inc. over the last 50 days is at 75.53%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.54% and 80.54%, respectively.

RXST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 66.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of RXST has fallen by 22.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.20%.