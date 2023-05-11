Rumble Inc. Inc. (RUM) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 60.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -29.37%. The price of RUM increased 5.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.64%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) stock is currently valued at $9.57. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.85 after opening at $9.61. The stock briefly dropped to $8.95 before ultimately closing at $10.18.

Rumble Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $17.23 on 09/19/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.81 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of RUM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rumble Inc.’s current trading price is -44.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$5.81 and $17.23. The Rumble Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.92 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.47 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rumble Inc. (RUM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.50B and boasts a workforce of 70 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.77, with a change in price of +1.61. Similarly, Rumble Inc. recorded 1,343,587 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.23%.

RUM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RUM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rumble Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 73.46%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 78.28%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.02% and 91.03%, respectively.