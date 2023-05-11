Home  »  Stock   »  Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in BRSH Sto...

Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in BRSH Stock

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) stock is currently valued at $0.31. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.333 after opening at $0.2868. The stock briefly dropped to $0.2868 before ultimately closing at $0.27.

52-week price history of BRSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current trading price is -92.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 179.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.11 to $3.88. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.22 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -29.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3682, with a change in price of -0.2118. Similarly, Bruush Oral Care Inc. recorded 322,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.73%.

BRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bruush Oral Care Inc. over the last 50 days is 63.91%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 62.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.12% and 45.51%, respectively.

BRSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -34.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -65.16%. The price of BRSH increased 23.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.31%.

