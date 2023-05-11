Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Inc. (REXR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.44%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.75%. The price of REXR decreased -2.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.17%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) stock is currently valued at $55.42. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $57.64 after opening at $56.44. The stock briefly dropped to $55.75 before ultimately closing at $57.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $69.75 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $48.74 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of REXR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s current trading price is -20.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.72%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$48.74 and $69.75. The Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 3.27 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.45 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.21B and boasts a workforce of 223 employees.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.23, with a change in price of +0.23. Similarly, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. recorded 1,419,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.41%.

REXR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REXR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

REXR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 26.48%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.22% and 61.95%, respectively.