ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ProFrac Holding Corp.’s current trading price is -59.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.10 and $27.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.73 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.73 million over the last 3 months.

At present, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has a stock price of $11.04. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.12 after an opening price of $9.15. The day’s lowest price was $9.01, and it closed at $10.58.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.63B and boasts a workforce of 3664 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.82, with a change in price of -10.86. Similarly, ProFrac Holding Corp. recorded 618,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.59%.

ACDC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.90%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.55% and 27.78% respectively.

ACDC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -56.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -55.19%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ACDC has leaped by -15.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.95%.