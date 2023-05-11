Polar Power Inc. Inc. (POLA) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.29%. The price of POLA fallen by 9.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.48%.

The stock price for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) currently stands at $1.37. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.07 after starting at $1.06. The stock’s lowest price was $1.0101 before closing at $1.04.

In terms of market performance, Polar Power Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.02 on 08/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.00 on 05/09/23.

52-week price history of POLA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Polar Power Inc.’s current trading price is -65.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.00 and $4.02. The Polar Power Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 28.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 57190.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.47M and boasts a workforce of 113 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4486, with a change in price of -0.4103. Similarly, Polar Power Inc. recorded 321,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.30%.

POLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for POLA stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

POLA Stock Stochastic Average

Polar Power Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.81% and 14.30%, respectively.