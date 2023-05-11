Home  »  Finance   »  Polar Power Inc. Inc. (POLA) Price Performance: A ...

Polar Power Inc. Inc. (POLA) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -38.29%. The price of POLA fallen by 9.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.48%.

The stock price for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) currently stands at $1.37. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.07 after starting at $1.06. The stock’s lowest price was $1.0101 before closing at $1.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Polar Power Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.02 on 08/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.00 on 05/09/23.

52-week price history of POLA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Polar Power Inc.’s current trading price is -65.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.00 and $4.02. The Polar Power Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 28.47 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 57190.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.47M and boasts a workforce of 113 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.4486, with a change in price of -0.4103. Similarly, Polar Power Inc. recorded 321,680 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.30%.

POLA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for POLA stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

POLA Stock Stochastic Average

Polar Power Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 48.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.81% and 14.30%, respectively.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.