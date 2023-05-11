PHYS’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $12.48 to $16.10 – What’s Next for Investors?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $16.10 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.48 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of PHYS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sprott Physical Gold Trust’s current trading price is -1.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $12.48 and $16.10. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.35 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.40B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.89, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, Sprott Physical Gold Trust recorded 2,168,423 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.45%.

PHYS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sprott Physical Gold Trust over the last 50 days is presently at 86.28%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.29% and 69.13%, respectively.

PHYS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 19.86%. The price of PHYS increased 0.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.