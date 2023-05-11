Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -97.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.57 and $34.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.38 million over the last three months.

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is currently priced at $0.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.9424 after opening at $0.821. The day’s lowest price was $0.818 before the stock closed at $0.81.

The market performance of Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -24.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 588.72M and boasts a workforce of 809 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0125, with a change in price of +0.2556. Similarly, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. recorded 2,778,425 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGY stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

PGY Stock Stochastic Average

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.26%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 59.09%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.91% and 24.40%, respectively.

PGY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.61% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PGY has leaped by -8.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.35%.