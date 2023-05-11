Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -7.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.12 and $13.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.75 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has a stock price of $12.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.68 after an opening price of $12.68. The day’s lowest price was $12.49, and it closed at $12.57.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $13.84 on 02/23/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $10.12 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.81B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.71, with a change in price of +0.69. Similarly, Owl Rock Capital Corporation recorded 1,885,393 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.72%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORCC stands at 1.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.24.

ORCC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Owl Rock Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is 54.27%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 58.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.26% and 40.35%, respectively.

ORCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 10.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ORCC has leaped by -0.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.00%.