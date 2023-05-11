NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NiSource Inc.’s current trading price is -9.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.49%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.78 and $32.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.1 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.84 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for NiSource Inc. (NI) currently stands at $28.89. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $28.95 after starting at $28.69. The stock’s lowest price was $28.635 before closing at $28.45.

In terms of market performance, NiSource Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.08 on 06/06/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $23.78 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NiSource Inc. (NI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.86B and boasts a workforce of 7117 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.65, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, NiSource Inc. recorded 3,691,903 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.85%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NI stands at 1.89. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

NI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NiSource Inc. over the last 50 days is 98.02%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 95.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.19% and 66.54%, respectively.

NI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.55%. The price of NI fallen by 0.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.74%.