Navigating HRT Stock: HireRight Holdings Corporation Journey

The present stock price for HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is $10.05. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.225 after an opening price of $9.25. The stock briefly fell to $8.50 before ending the session at $10.55.

HireRight Holdings Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $18.66 on 08/15/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.88 on 11/07/22.

52-week price history of HRT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. HireRight Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -46.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.16%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.88 and $18.66. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.35 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 750.94M and boasts a workforce of 3078 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.06, with a change in price of -1.89. Similarly, HireRight Holdings Corporation recorded 302,669 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.83%.

Examining HRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HRT stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

HRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HireRight Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.36%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.11% and 29.51%, respectively.

HRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -15.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.06%. The price of HRT leaped by -3.83% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.24%.