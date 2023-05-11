N-able Inc. (NABL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. N-able Inc.’s current trading price is -1.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.12 and $13.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.72 million over the last 3 months.

N-able Inc. (NABL) stock is currently valued at $13.78. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.84 after opening at $13.00. The stock briefly dropped to $12.78 before ultimately closing at $12.69.

The market performance of N-able Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.92 on 03/29/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.12 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

N-able Inc. (NABL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48B and boasts a workforce of 1454 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.52, with a change in price of +2.71. Similarly, N-able Inc. recorded 558,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NABL stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

NABL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for N-able Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.35%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.50% and 30.67%, respectively.

NABL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 40.47%. The price of NABL increased 2.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.86%.