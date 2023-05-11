Home  »  Stock   »  N-able Inc. (NABL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 W...

N-able Inc. (NABL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. N-able Inc.’s current trading price is -1.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.70%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.12 and $13.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.58 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.72 million over the last 3 months.

N-able Inc. (NABL) stock is currently valued at $13.78. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $13.84 after opening at $13.00. The stock briefly dropped to $12.78 before ultimately closing at $12.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The market performance of N-able Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.92 on 03/29/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.12 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

N-able Inc. (NABL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.48B and boasts a workforce of 1454 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.52, with a change in price of +2.71. Similarly, N-able Inc. recorded 558,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NABL stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

NABL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for N-able Inc. over the last 50 days is 94.35%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.15%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.50% and 30.67%, respectively.

NABL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 40.47%. The price of NABL increased 2.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.86%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.