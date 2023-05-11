MoneyGram International Inc. Inc. (MGI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.37%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.70%. The price of MGI fallen by 3.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.15%.

The stock price for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) currently stands at $10.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $10.95 after starting at $10.95. The stock’s lowest price was $10.89 before closing at $10.94.

In terms of market performance, MoneyGram International Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.96 on 12/06/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.59 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of MGI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MoneyGram International Inc.’s current trading price is -0.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.59 and $10.96. The MoneyGram International Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.77 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.07B and boasts a workforce of 3186 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.68, with a change in price of +0.02. Similarly, MoneyGram International Inc. recorded 2,380,412 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.18%.

MGI Stock Stochastic Average

MoneyGram International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 99.15%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.15%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 99.29% and 99.34%, respectively.