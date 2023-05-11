MESA Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) currently stands at $1.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.92 after starting at $1.92. The stock’s lowest price was $1.38 before closing at $2.06.

In terms of market performance, Mesa Air Group Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.82 on 03/09/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.03 on 12/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of MESA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s current trading price is -60.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.63%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.03 to $3.82. In the Industrials sector, the Mesa Air Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.15 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.90M and boasts a workforce of 2478 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.44, with a change in price of +0.24. Similarly, Mesa Air Group Inc. recorded 464,092 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.05%.

Examining MESA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MESA stands at 2.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.99.

MESA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mesa Air Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.92%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.35% and 20.36% respectively.

MESA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.96%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.78%. The price of MESA leaped by -37.24% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -27.54%.