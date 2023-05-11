Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is 3.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 287.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.85 and $33.22. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.97 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is currently priced at $34.30. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $28.583 after opening at $27.71. The day’s lowest price was $27.66 before the stock closed at $28.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $33.22 on 05/11/23 and a low of $8.85 for the same time frame on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.20B and boasts a workforce of 5344 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 23.03, with a change in price of +13.87. Similarly, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. recorded 806,707 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAXN stands at 10.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.97.

MAXN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. over the last 50 days is 94.52%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.41%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.72% and 35.64%, respectively.

MAXN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 113.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 98.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MAXN has fallen by 18.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.47%.