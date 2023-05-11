Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Magnite Inc.’s current trading price is -19.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 104.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.59 and $14.20. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.01 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.5 million observed over the last three months.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) currently has a stock price of $11.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.77 after opening at $8.97. The lowest recorded price for the day was $8.96 before it closed at $9.42.

Magnite Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $14.20 on 02/22/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $5.59 on 11/09/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.25B and boasts a workforce of 947 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Magnite Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Magnite Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.25, with a change in price of +0.62. Similarly, Magnite Inc. recorded 1,563,076 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.66%.

How MGNI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MGNI stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

MGNI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Magnite Inc. over the past 50 days is 90.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.21%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 66.12% and 48.69%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MGNI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 83.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MGNI has fallen by 32.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 35.90%.