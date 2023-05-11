LTRY’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 243.80% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 243.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 85.28%. The price of LTRY fallen by 53.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.20%.

The stock price for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) currently stands at $0.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.61 after starting at $0.57. The stock’s lowest price was $0.426 before closing at $0.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lottery.com Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.90 on 06/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.15 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of LTRY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Lottery.com Inc.’s current trading price is -68.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 304.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.15 and $1.90. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 1.04 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.40M and boasts a workforce of 43 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4078, with a change in price of +0.3062. Similarly, Lottery.com Inc. recorded 572,357 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +111.22%.

LTRY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Lottery.com Inc. over the last 50 days is 92.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 89.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 71.58% and 64.35%, respectively.