Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -91.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.67%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.45 and $10.16 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.15 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) stock is currently valued at $0.84. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.95 after opening at $0.6603. The stock briefly dropped to $0.6603 before ultimately closing at $0.67.

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $10.16 on 07/12/22 and a low of $0.45 for the same time frame on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.37M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6779, with a change in price of +0.1206. Similarly, Kaspien Holdings Inc. recorded 158,834 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.76%.

KSPN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 52.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.06%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.11% and 22.12%, respectively.

KSPN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 51.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -2.88%. The price of KSPN increased 33.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.35%.