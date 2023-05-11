ISPO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.92%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -47.52%. The price of ISPO fallen by 27.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 45.17%.

Currently, the stock price of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is $1.06. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.18 after opening at $0.7069. The stock touched a low of $0.7069 before closing at $0.72.

Inspirato Incorporated’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.40 on 05/17/22, with the lowest value being $0.69 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of ISPO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Inspirato Incorporated’s current trading price is -83.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.69 and $6.40. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 5.51 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.22 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 128.33M and boasts a workforce of 900 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Inspirato Incorporated

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Inspirato Incorporated as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0734, with a change in price of -0.4900. Similarly, Inspirato Incorporated recorded 302,464 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.61%.

ISPO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ISPO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ISPO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Inspirato Incorporated over the last 50 days is at 67.27%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 75.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.75% and 22.53%, respectively.