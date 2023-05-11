ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. ING Groep N.V.’s current trading price is -17.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.14%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.14 and $14.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.2 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.43 million over the last three months.

At present, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has a stock price of $12.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $12.31 after an opening price of $12.30. The day’s lowest price was $12.02, and it closed at $12.29.

The market performance of ING Groep N.V.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $14.72 on 02/01/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.14 on 09/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.26B and boasts a workforce of 60778 employees.

ING Groep N.V.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating ING Groep N.V. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.93, with a change in price of +0.13. Similarly, ING Groep N.V. recorded 4,227,712 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.08%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ING stands at 2.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.51.

ING Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ING Groep N.V.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.73%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.80% and 34.72%, respectively.

ING Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.25%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ING has leaped by -3.27%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.25%.