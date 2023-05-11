IHRT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -55.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -64.89%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IHRT has leaped by -30.76%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -22.30%.

At present, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has a stock price of $2.73. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.195 after an opening price of $3.16. The day’s lowest price was $2.7201, and it closed at $3.10.

iHeartMedia Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.37 on 05/17/22 and the lowest value was $2.69 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of IHRT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. iHeartMedia Inc.’s current trading price is -79.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.69 and $13.37. The iHeartMedia Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.04 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.18 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -64.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 388.48M and boasts a workforce of 9350 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.66, with a change in price of -5.03. Similarly, iHeartMedia Inc. recorded 912,122 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.80%.

IHRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IHRT stands at 11.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 11.66.

IHRT Stock Stochastic Average

iHeartMedia Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.35%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.19% and 18.88%, respectively.