IAC’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 35.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.84%. The price of IAC fallen by 18.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.88%.

Currently, the stock price of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is $60.08. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $62.74 after opening at $60.93. The stock touched a low of $59.71 before closing at $53.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of IAC/InterActiveCorp has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $90.68 on 06/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $41.52, recorded on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of IAC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s current trading price is -33.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $41.52 and $90.68. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.57 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.27B and boasts a workforce of 11000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating IAC/InterActiveCorp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.94, with a change in price of +12.11. Similarly, IAC/InterActiveCorp recorded 889,328 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.24%.

IAC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IAC stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

IAC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of IAC/InterActiveCorp over the past 50 days is 83.40%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 82.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 86.45% and 87.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.