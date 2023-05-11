Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s current trading price is -86.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.65 and $5.22 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is $0.70. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.7698 after an opening price of $0.76. The stock briefly fell to $0.691 before ending the session at $0.75.

Hyzon Motors Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.22 on 06/02/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.65 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 166.62M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3180, with a change in price of -0.9837. Similarly, Hyzon Motors Inc. recorded 1,221,253 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -58.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYZN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYZN Stock Stochastic Average

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 6.80%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 29.07% and 43.32%, respectively.

HYZN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -55.08% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.98%. The price of HYZN leaped by -4.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -12.96%.