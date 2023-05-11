Holley Inc. (HLLY) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Holley Inc.’s current trading price is -79.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.88 and $12.68. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.64 million observed over the last three months.

Holley Inc. (HLLY) current stock price is $2.59. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.62 after opening at $2.41. The stock’s lowest point was $2.39 before it closed at $2.37.

In terms of market performance, Holley Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.68 on 07/28/22, while the lowest value was $1.88 on 12/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Holley Inc. (HLLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 287.80M and boasts a workforce of 1622 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Holley Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Holley Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.45, with a change in price of +0.13. Similarly, Holley Inc. recorded 705,725 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.28%.

How HLLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLLY stands at 1.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.55.

HLLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Holley Inc. over the last 50 days is at 55.04%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 70.99% and 55.97%, respectively.

HLLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 22.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -20.06%. The price of HLLY increased 14.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.47%.