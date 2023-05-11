Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Health Catalyst Inc.’s current trading price is -46.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.06%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.40 and $18.30. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.48 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is currently priced at $9.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.0258 after opening at $10.97. The day’s lowest price was $9.45 before the stock closed at $11.95.

Health Catalyst Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $18.30 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.40 on 11/08/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 553.74M and boasts a workforce of 728 employees.

Health Catalyst Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Health Catalyst Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.41, with a change in price of -1.33. Similarly, Health Catalyst Inc. recorded 544,692 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCAT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.53.

HCAT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Health Catalyst Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 6.39%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 10.54%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 12.30% and 13.71% respectively.

HCAT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HCAT has leaped by -23.74%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.50%.