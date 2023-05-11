Gaotu Techedu Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) currently stands at $2.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.01 after starting at $2.92. The stock’s lowest price was $2.795 before closing at $2.82.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.49 on 03/07/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.64 on 11/01/22.

52-week price history of GOTU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s current trading price is -46.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 358.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.64 to $5.49. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.99 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.73 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 714.36M and boasts a workforce of 4002 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.68, with a change in price of +0.34. Similarly, Gaotu Techedu Inc. recorded 5,424,840 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.18%.

Examining GOTU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOTU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GOTU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gaotu Techedu Inc. over the last 50 days is 5.51%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 9.72% and 9.35%, respectively.

GOTU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 24.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 296.14%. The price of GOTU leaped by -16.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.17%.