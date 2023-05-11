EWCZ’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 30.60% – Time to Invest?

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 30.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EWCZ has leaped by -15.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.19%.

The stock of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is currently priced at $16.26. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.685 after opening at $17.40. The day’s lowest price was $15.91 before the stock closed at $17.71.

European Wax Center Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $27.36 on 05/16/22 and a low of $12.02 for the same time frame on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of EWCZ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. European Wax Center Inc.’s current trading price is -40.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.02 and $27.36. The European Wax Center Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 1.53 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 991.21M and boasts a workforce of 117 employees.

European Wax Center Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating European Wax Center Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.30, with a change in price of +3.01. Similarly, European Wax Center Inc. recorded 355,525 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.72%.

EWCZ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EWCZ stands at 4.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.69.

EWCZ Stock Stochastic Average

European Wax Center Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.48% and 16.53%, respectively.