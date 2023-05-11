Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 11.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 171.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.75 and $4.24. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.76 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.75 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is $4.74. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $4.235 after opening at $4.20. It dipped to a low of $4.03 before ultimately closing at $4.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.24 on 05/11/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.75 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 52.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 558.98M and boasts a workforce of 223 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.96, with a change in price of +1.58. Similarly, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. recorded 710,609 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +51.76%.

How EVLV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EVLV stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

EVLV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 92.31%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.86% and 90.71%, respectively.

EVLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 83.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EVLV has fallen by 52.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 32.82%.