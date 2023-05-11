Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Duolingo Inc.’s current trading price is 0.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 144.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $60.50 and $146.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.77 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

The stock of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is currently priced at $147.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $149.98 after opening at $144.00. The day’s lowest price was $136.45 before the stock closed at $134.30.

In terms of market performance, Duolingo Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $146.40 on 05/10/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $60.50 on 05/11/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.87B and boasts a workforce of 600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.06, with a change in price of +73.98. Similarly, Duolingo Inc. recorded 564,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DUOL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DUOL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Duolingo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 95.32%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.12%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.89% and 49.72%, respectively.

DUOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 107.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 89.63%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DUOL has fallen by 9.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.46%.