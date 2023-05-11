Dell Technologies Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Up 14.95% in 6 Months, Up 10.17% in 30 Days

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has a current stock price of $45.83. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $46.56 after opening at $46.42. The stock’s low for the day was $45.445, and it eventually closed at $45.98.

Dell Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $52.60 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $32.90 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of DELL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Dell Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -12.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $32.90 and $52.60. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.06 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.62B and boasts a workforce of 133000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Dell Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Dell Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.96, with a change in price of +4.15. Similarly, Dell Technologies Inc. recorded 3,867,868 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.96%.

DELL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Dell Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 93.11%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.67%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.59% and 91.78%, respectively.

DELL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 13.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.95%. The price of DELL fallen by 10.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.48%.