Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s current trading price is -8.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.79 and $11.36 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 63310.0 over the last three months.

At present, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) has a stock price of $10.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.3303 after an opening price of $10.33. The day’s lowest price was $10.3299, and it closed at $10.33.

Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.36 on 04/17/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.79 on 06/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (CLIN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 326.01M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.18, with a change in price of +0.35. Similarly, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. recorded 57,014 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.51%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLIN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLIN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.45%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 5.50%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.77% and 6.15%, respectively.

CLIN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 2.38%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.44%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLIN has fallen by 0.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.10%.