Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Chewy Inc.’s current trading price is -35.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $22.22 and $52.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.83 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.18 million over the last three months.

At present, Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has a stock price of $34.00. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $34.35 after an opening price of $33.42. The day’s lowest price was $33.365, and it closed at $33.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chewy Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $52.88 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $22.22 on 05/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -25.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.05B and boasts a workforce of 19400 employees.

Chewy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Chewy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.99, with a change in price of -8.85. Similarly, Chewy Inc. recorded 4,034,272 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHWY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CHWY Stock Stochastic Average

Chewy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 31.05%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.54% and 48.37%, respectively.

CHWY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -8.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CHWY has leaped by -4.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.12%.