Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Charge Enterprises Inc.’s current trading price is -84.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.77 and $6.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.41 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has a stock price of $0.95. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.95 after an opening price of $0.8521. The day’s lowest price was $0.815, and it closed at $0.82.

Charge Enterprises Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.11 on 06/22/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.77 on 05/08/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 201.13M and boasts a workforce of 332 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2153, with a change in price of -0.7901. Similarly, Charge Enterprises Inc. recorded 405,729 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRGE stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRGE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Charge Enterprises Inc. over the last 50 days is 33.11%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 33.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.48% and 9.65%, respectively.

CRGE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.40%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -54.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CRGE has leaped by -10.39%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.51%.