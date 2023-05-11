CGEN’s Stock Market Adventure: 4.79% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CGEN has fallen by 20.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.24%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) currently has a stock price of $0.75. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $0.768 after opening at $0.69. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.69 before it closed at $0.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compugen Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.36 on 07/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.51, recorded on 10/07/22.

52-week price history of CGEN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Compugen Ltd.’s current trading price is -68.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.06%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.51 and $2.36. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.79 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 65.00M and boasts a workforce of 69 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7637, with a change in price of -0.1732. Similarly, Compugen Ltd. recorded 418,990 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.76%.

CGEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGEN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CGEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Compugen Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 57.02%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 91.71%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.52% and 75.95%, respectively.