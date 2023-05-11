Butterfly Network Inc. Inc. (BFLY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.35% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -40.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BFLY has leaped by -20.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.25%.

The stock of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) is currently priced at $2.23. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.23 after opening at $2.15. The day’s lowest price was $2.07 before the stock closed at $2.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Butterfly Network Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.72 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $1.62 on 03/30/23.

52-week price history of BFLY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Butterfly Network Inc.’s current trading price is -74.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.62 and $8.72. The Butterfly Network Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 3.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 433.56M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.33, with a change in price of -0.28. Similarly, Butterfly Network Inc. recorded 2,677,539 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.16%.

BFLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BFLY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BFLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Butterfly Network Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 47.45%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 34.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.80% and 24.29%, respectively.