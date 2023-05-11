BN: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.99%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BN has leaped by -2.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.91%.

At present, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has a stock price of $31.15. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $32.45 after an opening price of $32.40. The day’s lowest price was $31.07, and it closed at $32.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Brookfield Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $44.05 on 08/11/22 and the lowest value was $28.25 on 03/16/23.

52-week price history of BN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Brookfield Corporation’s current trading price is -29.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$28.25 and $44.05. The Brookfield Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 3.31 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.77 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.20B and boasts a workforce of 200000 employees.

Brookfield Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Brookfield Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.07, with a change in price of -2.43. Similarly, Brookfield Corporation recorded 2,697,743 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.24%.

BN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BN stands at 5.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.40.

BN Stock Stochastic Average

Brookfield Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.86%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 32.26%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 49.36% and 44.48%, respectively.