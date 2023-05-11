Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -45.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.01%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.60 and $31.46. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.82 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.25 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) is currently priced at $17.10. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.49 after opening at $17.45. The day’s lowest price was $16.85 before the stock closed at $16.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $31.46 on 07/29/22 and the lowest value was $16.60 on 04/10/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.82B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.35, with a change in price of -5.88. Similarly, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. recorded 2,723,537 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BXMT stands at 4.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.53.

BXMT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 10.32%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.71%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 15.55% and 21.37% respectively.

BXMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BXMT has leaped by -0.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.21%.