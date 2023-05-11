BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -65.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.00 and $3.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the last three months.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock is currently valued at $1.29. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.29 after opening at $1.21. The stock briefly dropped to $1.18 before ultimately closing at $1.17.

BlackSky Technology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $3.73 on 05/31/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.00 on 05/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 175.09M and boasts a workforce of 259 employees.

BlackSky Technology Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating BlackSky Technology Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5763, with a change in price of -0.6700. Similarly, BlackSky Technology Inc. recorded 865,037 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKSY stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

BKSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 18.09%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.48%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.22% and 15.08%, respectively.

BKSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.23%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.33%. The price of BKSY decreased -4.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.26%.