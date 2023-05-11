Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Baidu Inc.’s current trading price is -23.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.08%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $73.58 and $160.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.15 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.38 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) currently stands at $122.93. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $120.28 after starting at $118.00. The stock’s lowest price was $117.50 before closing at $118.90.

In terms of market performance, Baidu Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $160.88 on 02/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $73.58 on 10/24/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.86B and boasts a workforce of 41300 employees.

Baidu Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 38 analysts are rating Baidu Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 135.05, with a change in price of +8.58. Similarly, Baidu Inc. recorded 3,440,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIDU stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

BIDU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Baidu Inc. over the last 50 days is 14.60%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 38.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 23.54% and 22.81%, respectively.

BIDU Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.31%. The price of BIDU leaped by -9.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.31%.