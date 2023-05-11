AVPT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.82%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 32.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AVPT has fallen by 29.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.59%.

At present, AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has a stock price of $5.13. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.725 after an opening price of $4.53. The day’s lowest price was $4.485, and it closed at $4.62.

AvePoint Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.13 on 06/06/22 and the lowest value was $3.40 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AVPT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AvePoint Inc.’s current trading price is -16.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.40 and $6.13. The AvePoint Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.85 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.42 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AvePoint Inc. (AVPT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 868.51M and boasts a workforce of 2187 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.42, with a change in price of +0.73. Similarly, AvePoint Inc. recorded 412,398 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.63%.

AVPT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVPT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AVPT Stock Stochastic Average

AvePoint Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.11%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.65% and 85.38%, respectively.