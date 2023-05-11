Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aterian Inc.’s current trading price is -82.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.67 and $3.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.79 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Aterian Inc. (ATER) is $0.68. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.88 after an opening price of $0.785. The stock briefly fell to $0.7429 before ending the session at $0.75.

Aterian Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.93 on 05/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.67 on 12/28/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aterian Inc. (ATER) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 58.12M and boasts a workforce of 178 employees.

Aterian Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Aterian Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9922, with a change in price of -0.3199. Similarly, Aterian Inc. recorded 1,591,118 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.99%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ATER stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ATER Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aterian Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.02%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.01% and 26.94%, respectively.

ATER Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -11.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -36.04%. The price of ATER leaped by -15.11% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.76%.