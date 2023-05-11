Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s current trading price is -71.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.27 and $1.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.07 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.21 million over the last three months.

The stock of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is currently priced at $0.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.3026 after opening at $0.30. The day’s lowest price was $0.2953 before the stock closed at $0.30.

In terms of market performance, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.10 on 08/10/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.27 on 05/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -45.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.45M and boasts a workforce of 85 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4110, with a change in price of -0.0421. Similarly, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. recorded 250,451 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AWH stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

AWH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 32.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.03% and 18.95%, respectively.

AWH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -5.95% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AWH has leaped by -17.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.27%.